Jaap Schröder

Pioneering Dutch violinist, conductor and teacher Jaap Schröder was born in Amsterdam on 31 December 1925, and studied violin at the Amsterdam Conservatory and the Conservatoire de Paris, and musicology at the Sorbonne.

He made recordings with Gustav Leonhardt, Frans Brüggen and Christopher Hogwood, amongst others, and was a member of Concerto Amsterdam. Later he was director and concertmaster of the Academy of Ancient Music, concertmaster of the Dutch Radio Chamber Orchestra, a member of the Netherlands String Quartet and Quartetto Esterhazy, and visiting music director of the Smithsonian Chamber Players.

He taught at Schola Cantorum Basiliensis, Yale School of Music, Peabody Conservatory, the Banff Schoole of the Arts and Luxembourg Conservatory.

He made many recordings on labels including Decca, harmonia mundi, Virgin Classics, Smithsonian and Teldec.

He researched into unknown seventeenth and eighteenth century violin literature, and recorded works by Biber, Leclair and Uccellini. His published works include Bach’s Solo Violin Works: A Performer’s Guide.

Jaap Schröder died on 1 January 2020, aged ninety-four.

A selection of articles about Jaap Schröder

CD Spotlight. A Flowing Delivery - Bach Sonatas and Partitas for solo violin, heard by Howard Smith. '... vital technical flair ...'



