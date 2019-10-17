Márta Kurtág

Hungarian pianist and teacher Márta Kinsker was born in Esztergom on 1 October 1927. She studied piano with András Mihály and Leó Weiner, and she married the composer and pianist György Kurtág, contributing significantly to her husband's work. For more than sixty years they performed together, giving concerts, broadcasts and making recordings, and often performing György Kurtág's intimate Játékok pieces.

Márta Kurtág died in Budapest on 17 October 2019, aged ninety-two.

A selection of articles about Márta Kurtág

Ensemble. An Enthralling Production - György Kurtág's 'Fin de Partie' impresses Giuseppe Pennisi





(Features listed in grey are in our archive, and available to subscribers only.)