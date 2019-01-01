Peter Hurford

British organist, composer and choral conductor Peter Hurford was born in Minehead on 22 November 1930. He studied both music and law at Cambridge University and then Baroque music in Paris with the blind French organist André Marchal.

He was organist and choirmaster of St Albans Cathedral for twenty years, from 1958, and set up an organ competition in 1963, which was successful and developed into the St Albans International Organ Festival.

He had a successful performing and recording career, for which he travelled extensively, including to the USA and Australia. He made more than fifty recordings, including J S Bach's complete organ works, both for Decca and BBC Radio 3.

As a composer, he published much Anglican choral music, the best-known piece probably being Litany to the Holy Spirit, setting words by Robert Herrick.

Peter Hurford died in St Albans on 3 March 2019, aged eighty-eight.

