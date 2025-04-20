WNYC saves New Sounds

John Schaefer's radio programme is to continue, thanks to the support of listeners and major donors

American radio station WNYC (New York Public Radio) announced this weekend that its 'Save New Sounds' campaign to preserve John Schaefer's radio programme New Sounds has been successful, reaching its target of 1.5 million US dollars. The news was first announced on-air on New Sounds by the programme's host, John Schaefer. New Sounds is a nightly programme devoted to music discovery, regardless of genre, which has been running since 1982. The programme is produced by John Schaefer, assisted by Caryn Havlik. It was an early supporter of artists such as the Bang On A Can collective, Laurie Anderson, Toumani Diabate, Enya, Peter Gabriel, Philip Glass, Zakir Hussain, Meredith Monk, Ryuichi Sakamoto and Ravi Shankar.

On any given show, listeners can hear a range of contemporary classical, jazz, folk and music from around the world. New Sounds is broadcast from 11pm-midnight EST on 93.9 FM and 820 AM in New York and online at wnyc.org

The 'Save New Sounds' campaign was fulfilled through a number of large gifts from several major donors - including an anonymous donor who stepped forward with a transformative seven-figure gift - along with a grassroots listener campaign that welcomed donations of all sizes. In all, over one thousand listeners from thirty-one US states and seventeen countries donated in amounts ranging from one dollar to over one million dollars.

John Schaefer is the host and producer of New Sounds and its innovative Soundcheck podcast, which has featured live performances and interviews with a variety of guests since 2002. He is also the co-host of the nationally-syndicated series Carnegie Hall Live, produced by WQXR, and hosts the Ojai Talks, a series of live interviews with artists at the annual Ojai Festival in California. He created the New Sounds Live concert series in 1986, which features new works, commissioned pieces, and a special series devoted to live music for silent films. Schaefer has written extensively about music, including the book New Sounds: A Listener's Guide to New Music (Harper & Row, NY, 1987; Virgin Books, London, 1990); the Cambridge Companion to Singing: World Music (Cambridge University Press, UK, 2000); the TV programme Bravo Profile: Bobby McFerrin (Bravo Television, 2003) and the documentary film The Art Of Ostad Elahi (which had a sold out debut at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in 2019). He is a frequent juror for the Pulitzer Prize in Music and teaches the media workshop each year at the Bang On A Can Summer Festival at Mass MoCA.

John Schaefer commented:

New Sounds has been as much a journey of surprise and discovery for me as it has been for our listeners. The prospect of stopping, even after forty-three years, well, it just seemed too soon. And to my incredible relief, enough people agreed and were eager to help, and so, that journey will continue. I'm feeling a weird mix of gratitude, tinged with surprise, and an oxymoronic blend of pride and humility, at what the show has meant to so many listeners who've been along for the ride. But that's one of the great things about music - when you're feeling all the feels and can't really express it in words, music can take over. And thanks to our New Sounds community, that's exactly what will be happening tonight, and for years to come.

LaFontaine E Oliver, President and CEO of New York Public Radio, added:

It is a testament to the singular legacy of New Sounds and the passion of John's global fan base that this campaign was so successful. We are tremendously grateful to the many listeners who stepped up, and to John and Caryn for producing a show that celebrates so many different types of music and inspires such a strong sense of devotion and community.

Further information: newsounds.org

Posted 20 April 2025 by Keith Bramich