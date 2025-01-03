New Releases in 2025

Classical Music Daily is changing the way in which we pass details of new releases to our reviewers

Classical Music Daily is changing how we send details of new releases to our reviewers for 2025. We are planning to implement this change in at least two phases. The first phase, now in operation, involves us listing new releases which are available for review on a separate page. You can see this new page here. For further information about each new release, click on the album cover.

We plan to add 2025 albums to this page as the details are sent to us, and will be encouraging our reviewers to check this page regularly. Hopefully this will reduce any delay in publishing reviews of new albums and books.

For the time being, the process of informing us about new releases is not changing, and is still as described here.

We plan the next phase to include a web form which labels and publishers will be able to use to add details of their products directly into our system, and we hope that this will be in operation during the next few months. We also have a few other improvements planned in other areas of the magazine.

Posted 3 January 2025 by Keith Bramich