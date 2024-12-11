Music and the Visual World

John Dante Prevedini will lead an online discussion for Classical Music Daily on Monday 16 December 2024

John Dante Prevedini will lead an online discussion on the wide-ranging subject of 'Music and the Visual World' on Monday 16 December 2024. Everyone is welcome to join us. We hope that the discussion will include many different aspects of the interaction between the visual and musical worlds, possibly including music for ballet, opera, film, installations and other visual media, visual inspiration for music (such as Musorgsky's Pictures at an Exhibition), visual dimensionality and motion depicted in music, visual art inspired by music, photography of music and musicians, album covers, concert posters, music word search puzzles, synaesthesia - seeing music in colours - and augenmusik / eye music.

The discussion will run for one hour, and will be held on Zoom. Further details will appear here nearer the time. The start time in various regions of the world is shown below.

The start time is shown below in various time zones:

Canada / USA west coast 09:00 PST Monday 16 December Canada / USA mountain time 10:00 MST Monday 16 December Canada / USA east coast 12:00 EST Monday 16 December Greenland / Iceland / Ireland / UK 17:00 UCT/GMT Monday 16 December Central Europe 18:00 CET Monday 16 December Eastern Europe / South Africa 19:00 EST/SAST Monday 16 December India 22:30 IST Monday 16 December Hong Kong / Japan / Singapore 01:00 HKT/JST/SGT Tuesday 17 December Sydney, Australia 04:00 AEDT Tuesday 17 December New Zealand 06:00 NZST Tuesday 17 December

Please join us if you can. You can also pass on the link to this page to anyone else who you think might be interested in joining us.

We'll use the Zoom online meeting software for this discussion, and this is the link to join the discussion:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88296089882?pwd=ZWp3dDlod2krekhpbTVISHp6bDhPZz09

Meeting ID: 882 9608 9882

Passcode: 503818

It's advisable to test the link beforehand to check that it works on your device.

If you're unavailable at this time, it will also be possible to record a contribution from now until the end of Sunday 29 December 2024, using the link above.

You can join the meeting using audio only if you don't have a camera on your device or you prefer that your face doesn't appear on the published recording.

If you don't have a microphone on your device, you can join the meeting, watch and listen, and send us text-based messages during the meeting which we should be able to read out to everyone.

If the meeting time isn't suitable for you, you can record a message for us in advance of the meeting, using the Zoom link above, from now onwards. We can then play your message during the meeting, if you wish, and discuss what you say.

The discussion will be recorded, edited into a video podcast and published here on 1 January 2025. Our video newsletters normally receive more than a thousand views.

Before publication, we'll send everyone who took part a 'proof' video which they can comment on, in case anything occurs during the meeting that anyone would prefer not to be published.

After participants have seen the proof, it should also be possible to record further comments using the link above, which we can publish as part of the final video.

If you can't (or prefer not to) use Zoom, short comments that you send before and afterwards can also be recorded and sent using any standard audio or video file format, such as MP3 or MP4 etc, or (by prior arrangement) via Signal or WhatsApp.

The conversation will be in English. During the session, please keep your audio muted except when you're actually speaking, to avoid background sounds appearing in the final mix. Please don't use AI software to change the appearance of your face or to generate comments.

If you would like to join us, please contact us in advance, so that we can send you a reminder before the meeting starts.

You can view our previous video discussions via the newsletters page.

Posted 11 December 2024 by Keith Bramich