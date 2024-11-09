The Planets - Out of Darkness

John Challenger's new organ transcription of Holst's 'The Planets' is available in several formats

A magnificent contribution to the one-hundred-and-fiftieth anniversary of Gustav Holst's birth (21 September 1874) and also, as it happens, the ninetieth anniversary of Holst's death - he died on 25 May 1934, just three months after Elgar and two weeks before Delius - has come from Salisbury Cathedral in the UK.

John Challenger, the cathedral's assistant organist, has made an entirely new, adventurous and vivid transcription of Holst's most famous and popular work, The Planets, specially arranged for the cathedral's Father Willis organ and newly issued on Salisbury's own label, catalogue number SC05.

The Planets Project (2023) features Holst's The Planets - commenced in 1914 - another anniversary - in John Challenger's new arrangement, developed in collaboration with local schools, the Cathedral's Education Department and the music charity La Folia. The music has been recorded for a double-release: an audio album, and a full-length (4k) film entitled The Planets - Out of Darkness.

Watch and listen — Holst, transcribed Challenger: Jupiter (The Planets)

from The Planets - Out of Darkness © 2024 Ben Tomlin / Salisbury Cathedral

In celebration of the one-hundred-and-fiftieth anniversary of Holst's birth, the film, by Ben Tomlin, showcases John Challenger's intensely inventive and marvellously atmospheric transcription of The Planets played on Salisbury's vibrant, immensely varied Father Willis organ, paired with exciting night-time coloured shots of the Cathedral's unique interior and exterior.

John's playing on the four manual organ is notably dramatic, vivid and exploratory, and at times wonderfully ethereal, including his vital and expressive registrations, utterly appropriate to each of Holst's seven movements, his eloquent (not overpowering) use of brass, his gorgeous palette of soft stops, and the masterly use he makes of the four manuals, both subtle and, where appropriate, exciting, commanding and powerful. His beautifully compiled, fabulous handling can surely be viewed as a masterpiece in itself.

Watch and listen — Holst, transcribed Challenger: Neptune (The Planets)

featuring the choristers of Salisbury Cathedral conducted by David Halls

from The Planets - Out of Darkness © 2024 Ben Tomlin / Salisbury Cathedral

John's achievement has already received high praise and appreciation:

Breathtaking. This organ was always one of my favourites! Bravo and Thank you very much!'

Absolutely astounding. Thank you so much for sharing this with us free of charge.

The power and tempo of I vow to thee my country has had tears flowing. Never heard it so moving.

Brilliant and spine tingling ending. Bravo!

Well done John. Great performance. Some lovely tones on the quieter stops.

Brilliant, love it. Genius. Neptune is wonderful ... it's all wonderful. Thank you.

I have to think that solidly English composer Holst would love this performance in such a truly English cathedral by a master organist and musician. Bravo!

And a tribute from Germany:

Das ist echt absolute Spitze! Grosse Kunst! Perfekt dargeboten, besser als von einem Orchester. Und eine tolle Beleuchtung. Vielen Dank dafür. (This is really absolutely great! Great art! Perfectly performed, better than by an orchestra. And great lighting. Thank you very much for that.)

And from America:

A World Class performance with such gorgeous lighting. Thrilled to see this from the US. Thank you!

Posted 9 November 2024 by Roderic Dunnett