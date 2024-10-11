PETTINE

A classical music word search puzzle by ALLAN RAE

Giuseppe Pettine (1874-1966) was an Italian-American concert mandolinist, teacher, composer and instrument designer. Works include his published three-movement concerto titled Concerto Patetico for mandolin and piano accompaniment. This concerto also exists in an unpublished incomplete version for solo mandolin and orchestra consisting of winds and plucked instruments.

The word pettine is one of many hidden in my latest word search puzzle, below, provided here for your weekend entertainment, similar to those which I've published here previously.

My 'Find a word' puzzle Pettine is shown above. How many words can you find? If the puzzle or word list are not visible, or if you can't see the letters in the puzzle or list clearly, then please click here. All of the words listed in the central box are hidden in the puzzle.

You may find it useful to print out the puzzle and hidden word list, so that you can mark the squares with a stroke and mark the words that you've already found.

Just to remind you, words in these puzzles can be hidden vertically, horizontally, diagonally and in retrograde.

The solution is complex as many letters are used multiple times, making these puzzles very dense, so only marking a line 'stroke' through the word is necessary. (Many commercial puzzles specify that each word should be circled when found; on these hand drawn puzzles, however, it is necessary just to stroke.)

Some of the words in the puzzle may be unfamiliar, so while you attempt to solve the puzzle, why not also try looking up those words that you don't know - for example Atayoskewin, Kelemen, Lialios, Satyagraha, Surdin or Zbriger - to improve your vocabulary.

(Please note that accents in words such as Cabezón, Martinů, Protégé or Varèse have been omitted from this puzzle, and so these letters can share squares with non-accented letters from other words.)

Good luck! Please let me know how you get on, via the Classical Music Daily contact page. You can also suggest words - composers, compositions, musical terms etc - for future puzzles. I have a dictionary of sorts containing at least 2,500 music terms, and have made several hundred puzzles like the one above. More next month!

Copyright © 11 October 2024 Allan Rae,

Calgary, Canada