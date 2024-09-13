OSWALD

A classical music word search puzzle by ALLAN RAE

John Oswald (born 1953) is a Canadian composer, saxophonist, media artist and dancer. His teachers included R Murray Schafer and Barry Truax. His best known project is Plunderphonics, the practice of making new music out of previously existing recordings. (A plunderphone is a recognisable sonic quote, using the actual sound of something familiar which has already been recorded.) In addition to his extensive work in Plunderphonics, Oswald is also involved with acoustic music, as a composer and improviser. His compositions for orchestra often do include electronic elements, such as Concerto for Wired Conductor and Orchestra.

The word oswald is one of many hidden in my latest word search puzzle, below, provided here for your weekend entertainment, similar to those which I've published here previously.

My 'Find a word' puzzle Oswald is shown above. How many words can you find? If the puzzle is not visible, or if you can't see the letters in the puzzle clearly, then please click here. All of the words below are hidden in the puzzle above. If you can't see the list of words clearly, please click here.

You may find it useful to print out both the puzzle and the word list, so that you can mark the squares with a stroke and mark the words that you've already found.

Just to remind you, words in these puzzles can be hidden vertically, horizontally, diagonally and in retrograde.

The solution is complex as many letters are used multiple times, making these puzzles very dense, so only marking a line 'stroke' through the word is necessary. (Many commercial puzzles specify that each word should be circled when found; on these hand drawn puzzles, however, it is necessary just to stroke.)

Some of the words in the puzzle may be unfamiliar, so while you attempt to solve the puzzle, why not also try looking up those words that you don't know - for example Atayoskewin, Gomelskaya, Satyagraha or Yradier - to improve your vocabulary.

(Please note that accents in words such as Grofé, Pärt or Pépin have been omitted from this puzzle, and so these letters can share squares with non-accented letters from other words.)

Good luck! Please let me know how you get on, via the Classical Music Daily contact page. You can also suggest words - composers, compositions, musical terms etc - for future puzzles. I have a dictionary of sorts containing at least 2,500 music terms, and have made several hundred puzzles like the one above. More next month!

Copyright © 13 September 2024 Allan Rae,

Calgary, Canada