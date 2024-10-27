RESOUNDING ECHOES with Robert McCarney

Joy!

Hello, good afternoon, and welcome to Joy!, today's episode of Resounding Echoes. Apologies if my voice is not the best today - I came down with something a few days ago, but I will try to do my best. Today's programme was all set to be a short and joyous affair - that was until last Monday, the twenty-first, when I read something very disappointing and unacceptable on this website ...

Listen — Robert McCarney: Joy! (Resounding Echoes)
© 2024 Robert McCarney :

A NASA satellite image of Ireland in October 2010
A NASA satellite image of Ireland in October 2010

Copyright © 27 October 2024 Robert McCarney,
León, Spain

-------

Details of the music played in this episode will appear here on (or shortly after) Sunday 3 November 2024.

The music at the very start and end of this programme has been created specially for the Resounding Echoes series by Swiss composer Daniel Schorno.

There's further information here about Caroline Elkins' book Legacy of Violence: A History of the British Empire (2022), you can listen to Robert's previous programme, What's in a Name? here and Roderic Dunnett's 1999 article about Wexford Festival Opera is here.

There's further information about Robert's Resounding Echoes series here.

You can read more articles here about twentieth century music, vocal music, chamber music, orchestral music, piano music, microtonal music, Ireland and the UK.

The background image on this page has been derived from an October 2024 photo by Keith Bramich of a painted hoarding during repair works on the EU Commission office in Helsinki, Finland.

 

 << Home              Next programme >>