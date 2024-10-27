Joy!

Hello, good afternoon, and welcome to Joy!, today's episode of Resounding Echoes. Apologies if my voice is not the best today - I came down with something a few days ago, but I will try to do my best. Today's programme was all set to be a short and joyous affair - that was until last Monday, the twenty-first, when I read something very disappointing and unacceptable on this website ...

Listen — Robert McCarney: Joy! (Resounding Echoes)

© 2024 Robert McCarney :

Play this media file

Copyright © 27 October 2024 Robert McCarney,

León, Spain