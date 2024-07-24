A Zany Kind of Sense

MIKE WHEELER experiences Franz Joseph Haydn's opera buffa 'La Canterina'

If you thought the average opera seria plot was confusing, wait till you've encountered Haydn's spoof, La Canterina. As originally conceived, the cast of four comprises three sopranos and a tenor. One of the sopranos takes a male role, while another plays a male character who spends most of the opera disguised as a female character.

But it all makes a zany kind of sense in Lysanne Van Overbeek's Buxton Festival production - Pavilion Arts Centre, Buxton, UK, 7 July 2024. The action revolves around Gasparina, the singer of the title; in tow are her lover, not named but mostly disguised as her mother, Apollonia - originally a (castrato?) soprano, here a counter-tenor - and Gasparina's two would-be suitors, Don Ettore (the 'trouser' role), and Don Pelagio (the tenor). Designer Elliott Squire places the action in Gasparina's boudoir.

She and her lover have a track record when it comes to tricking the wealthy to part with their cash and valuables in order to fund her career and luxurious lifestyle. Don Ettore arrives with jewellery and a lunch invitation, then Don Pelagio, Gasparina's singing teacher and landlord, with a new aria he has composed for her. She manages to keep both would-be lovers dangling, but Don Pelagio eventually realises what's going on, takes back all his presents and threatens to evict her. Turning the situation round takes all her cunning, but she pulls it off.

Jane Burnell is a feisty Gasparina, milking her parody tragic aria as she wheedles Don Pelagio into letting her stay. Dominic Mattos gives a splendid turn as he impersonates her mother.

Helen Maree Cooper has the measure of Don Ettore's self-importance and bewilderment, and takes on the silent role of the Bailiff, called in by Don Pelagio to remove Gasparina's belongings - at one point threatening to evict the orchestra. Jonah Halton's sharp-suited Don Pelagio has his own parody number, nailing the character's ego, riding for a fall.

The singing-lesson scene, as Don Pelagio coaches Gasparina in his new aria, is perhaps a bit long, but it offers a breathing-space amid the farcical action.

The on-stage eight-piece ensemble is directed from the fortepiano by Toby Hession, giving a sprightly account of the overture, and a gracious one of the minuet-style interlude dividing the short two acts, as well as backing the singers to the hilt.

