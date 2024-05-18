Romantic Energy

LUCAS BALL listens to music by Tchaikovsky and Sibelius from Katy Smith, Keith Slade and the Worcestershire Symphony Orchestra

The Worcestershire Symphony Orchestra's latest outing involved the remarkable virtuosity of English violinist Katy Smith in Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto. She brought out all the tragic Russian elements that are unmistakably Tchaikovskian but also the folky moments as well.

Katy Smith's reverence for the romanticism of the Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto would seem to be as great as her interest in the development of the violin bow and its impact on different repertoire. Very conspicious was the layers of emotion in Katy Smith's rendition of the Tchaikovsky and I can't help but think that her interest in bows must have affected the romantic energy in the performance.

After the interval, the audience were treated to the nationalist sentiments of Symphony No 2 by Jean Sibelius with its interesting modulations and exciting builds from small fragments of melody. Keith Slade was able to draw out all these attributes in the Worcestershire Symphony Orchestra's delivery very surely.

If you can forgive the pun, Keith Slade is one of a handful of conductors who, in his development of orchestral music performance in the area, has been 'instrumental' in causing audiences to respond so enthusiastically.

So is it any wonder that Worcestershire Symphony Orchestra gets a standing ovation at the end of its concerts with individuals within the sections of the orchestra dutifully acknowledged?

Copyright © 18 May 2024 Lucas Ball,

Worcestershire UK