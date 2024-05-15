Who's gone where?

News about signups etc

In May 2024, Chamber Music San Francisco (CMSF) has appointed Jeanette Wong as its next executive director. She will succeed CMSF's founder and executive director Daniel Levenstein, who will step down at the end of June 2024, having led the organization with distinction since 2003. Jeanette Wong is a passionate arts administrator, composer and musician whose love for chamber music developed from an early age as both a flautist and a pianist. She is currently associate director of artistic programming at SFJAZZ, where she manages the SFJAZZ Collective, curates programming for the Joe Henderson Lab, and produced special events including the SFJAZZ Gala and the NEA Jazz Masters Tribute. She joined SFJAZZ in 2017 following nine years on the staff of the San Francisco Symphony and three years with the League of American Orchestras in New York City.

The Peabody Institute of Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland, USA has announced a new director of chamber music - Annie Fullard, who will take up her role in Autumn 2024. Fullard has taught music at the University of Michigan and the Cleveland Institute of Music, as well as at leading music festivals and institutions including New World Symphony, Aspen Music Festival and the Perlman Music Program. She is also the co-author of the forthcoming book The Art of Collaboration: Chamber Music Rehearsal Techniques & Teambuilding (Oxford University Press, 2024). Over the course of her career as a professional violinist, Fullard has collaborated with some of today's most distinguished and innovative artists including Alisa Weilerstein, Itzhak Perlman and Stephanie Blythe, as well as members of the Cleveland, Juilliard, Takàcs, Emerson, Borodin and Ehnes String Quartets.

William Donaldson, a young music student at Hertfordshire University in Hatfield, UK has had his very visually inspired orchestral score, Oceanic Voyage, featured in a concert of music by classic film composers. Donaldson, who grew up in Northamptonshire and is an undergraduate on the Music Composition and Technology for Film and Games course, was in the audience to hear his new work performed on 12 May 2024.

In April 2024, Intermusica signed up German composer Detlev Glanert (born 1960) for worldwide general management. Glanert has written several highly successful operas, most recently Die Jüdin von Toledo, first performed at Semperoper Dresden in February 2024, and Caligula, which was widely celebrated with performances including those in Amsterdam, Cologne, Frankfurt and London.

Erato signed an exclusive agreement with young British baritone Huw Montague Rendall, whose first release for the label, Contemplation, will be released in September 2024.

Warner Classics signed an exclusive agreement with young Swedish violinist Daniel Lozakovich. Lozakovich's first release for the label, in August 2024, will be a recital in collaboration with pianist Mikhail Pletnev, featuring music by Franck, Grieg, Shostakovich and Alexi Shor / Pletnev.

The Adelaide Symphony Orchestra (ASO) announced on 16 May 2024 the appointment of British conductor Mark Wigglesworth (born 1964) as its next chief conductor. The appointment, for an initial period of three years, commences in January 2025. Wigglesworth will spend three periods per year with the orchestra. Known for his masterly interpretations and highly detailed performances, the former principal guest conductor will perform with the ASO in September 2024 before returning in May 2025 for his inaugural performance as chief conductor.

Finnish conductor Eva Ollikainen is to step down as chief conductor and artistic director of the Iceland Symphony Orchestra once she has completed her contract in summer 2026, commenting:

I have enjoyed every second of our time together with the wonderful musicians of the Iceland Symphony Orchestra at the incredible Harpa Concert Hall. I am very proud of everything we have achieved together thus far. With our conducting academy which we founded in 2020, I am also happy to have been able to give the opportunity for young Icelandic musicians to take their first steps on the podium. I look forward to many future concerts, tours and recordings, both until the end of my tenure and after.

Posted 15 May 2024 and last updated 16 May 2024

by Keith Bramich