Davidsbündler Feest

Celebrate the Davidsbündler Music Academy's successful first year

The Davidsbündler Music Academy celebrates its hugely successful first year with the 'Davidsbündler Feest', from 15-18 June 2023 in Amsterdam, The Hague and at Castle Amerongen in the Netherlands. (Feest means party.)

Students, faculty, special guests and the Davidsbündler Music Academy’s founders Anna Fedorova and Nicholas Schwartz will perform various concerts and take part in educational events at the Davidsbündler Salon, Amerongen Castle, Studio 150, Vondelpark and in the Concertgebouw Amsterdam. The Davidsbündler Feest is designed not only to present interesting, challenging and beautiful music to the public, but also to showcase just what exactly is unique about the academy's approach to music education. Celebrate this remarkable first year with them in The Hague, Amerongen and Amsterdam.

Davidsbündler Music Academy's first year consisted of:



- fifty-nine concerts featured Davidsbündler students



- twenty-two competition prizes were won by Davidsbündler students (of which 12 were First Prizes!)



- ten festival collaborations



- forty-two (inter)national publications



- ten radio and TV performances by students



- one hundred and forty hours of private teaching each month



- thirty-two salon concerts at the academy



- one hundred percent funded by private donors, foundations and benefit concerts



- ninety percent of the educational expenses of the entire first year were covered by the Stichting Davidsbündler Foundation through scholarships for the students, the other ten percent was covered by students who are not from low-income families.

An overview of all Autumn/Winter 2023 educational events, with application procedures, will be announced very soon.

Posted 25 May 2023 by Keith Bramich