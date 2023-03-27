Ensemble

A Favourite with Audiences

LUCAS BALL was impressed when Andrew Slater stepped in at short notice to sing in Elgar's 'The Dream of Gerontius'

 

It is always impressive when a soloist steps in at short notice to sing in such a masterful way. Baritone Andrew Slater did just that, replacing the indisposed Njabulo Madlala. Slater sang the Priest/Angel of the agony roles in Worcester Festival Choral Society's performance of Edward Elgar's The Dream of Gerontius.

Andrew Slater
Andrew Slater

The other soloists - tenor Mark Wilde (Gerontius) and mezzo Marta Fontanals-Simmons (Angel) - were remarkable too with affecting efforts that honoured John Henry Newman's text from beginning to end.

Mark Wilde and Marta Fontanals-Simmons
Mark Wilde and Marta Fontanals-Simmons

They had rock-solid support from the Meridian Sinfonia and Worcester Festival Choral Society (with Samuel Hudson at the podium) and that was, needless to say, a bonus.

Worcester Festival Choral Society, Meridian Sinfonia and Samuel Hudson at the performance of Elgar's 'The Dream of Gerontius' in Worcester Cathedral. Photo © 2023 Michael Whitefoot
Worcester Festival Choral Society, Meridian Sinfonia and Samuel Hudson at the performance of Elgar's The Dream of Gerontius in Worcester Cathedral.
Photo © 2023 Michael Whitefoot

Admittedly, Elgar's Gerontius is a favourite with audiences (which would explain why so many audience seats were taken). The Worcester Festival Choral Society may love singing Gerontius as well but it still retains freshness for all that. The soloists and conductor might have a lot to do with this particular attribute.

Copyright © 27 March 2023 Lucas Ball,
Worcestershire UK

-------

The reviewed performance of Elgar's The Dream of Gerontius took place on the evening of Saturday 18 March 2023 in Worcester Cathedral, Worcester, UK.

Read more articles here about Worcester Cathedral, classical music in Worcester, UK, Andrew Slater, Marta Fontanals-Simmons, Mark Wilde, and further concert reviews here.

Michael Whitefoot is expanding his work with choirs in the UK's Midlands. Please contact him at michael@michaelwhitefoot.co.uk if a photo like the one above would be useful for your choir. You might get a free day's shooting.

The background image on this page has been derived from a photo by Keith Bramich taken on 24 July 2021 of the Cloisters at Worcester Cathedral in the UK.

 

 << Home              Next review >>