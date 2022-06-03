August 2022 New Releases

Browse a selection of new recordings

Here is our list of new releases, as of 7 August 2022, ordered by release date, and as yet incomplete.

Our regular writers will receive an email about this list, WHEN IT HAS BEEN COMPLETED, and will be asked to choose which items they would like to review. If you have submitted details of an album and it is chosen for review, we will request a review copy from you, your label or its UK distributor.

The list has been prepared quickly. Apologies for any omissions, or if the information is not up to our usual standards. Please let us know if you find any mistakes.

Unless otherwise specified, each item is a single CD.

Extra information about some new releases can also be found here.

23 SEPTEMBER 2022

Chad Lawson

breath

Decca Records US

Release: 23 September 2022

Prolific pianist and composer Chad Lawson invites you to breathe in, calm the mind, and release what you do not need. On his luminous new album breathe, Lawson expands on the intentionality he brought to his 2020 effort You Finally Knew by delivering an exquisitely crafted and genre-transcending body of work. Partly informed by his work as creator and host of the “Calm It Down” podcast, breathe ultimately establishes Lawson as an essential voice exploring the intersection of music and wellness.

Lisa Batiashvili

Secret Love Letters

Deutsche Grammophon

Release: 23 September 2022

'What would human life be like', asks Lisa Batiashvili, 'without this range of emotions and feelings which we feel cannot be shared with anyone?' Her new album celebrates the fine art of concealment, of holding private passions just beneath the surface until they erupt. In this, her first recording with a US orchestra, she is joined by The Philadelphia Orchestra and its inspirational Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin – with whom she has performed live many times – as well as by young Georgian pianist Giorgi Gigashvili. Together they embark on a journey that spans Szymanowski, Chausson, Franck and Debussy.

greg davis: new primes

greyfade (vinyl LP + digital)

Release: 23 september 2022

new primes is an exploration of the compositional properties of prime numbers from vermont-based electronic musician greg davis. the album makes use of custom-written software to translate prime number sequences into a mesmerizing universe of sound. paring his sound materials down to their most basic — a network of pure sine tones — davis creates a collection of pieces ranging from the almost-tonal to the harmonically alien.

Lucie Horsch

Origins

Decca Classics

Release: 23 september 2022

From Charlie Parker to Piazzolla — the recorder as you’ve never heard it before! Origins is a collection of music rooted in folk cultures from all around the world, personally sourced and curated by Lucie Horsch, presented here in newly commissioned arrangements and transcriptions for the recorder. The tracks feature a variety of supporting musicians, including the trailblazing genre-bending collective Fuse Ensemble, a quintet from the GRAMMY Award-winning Dutch orchestra LUDWIG; acclaimed Scottish guitarist Sean Shibe; bandoneonist Carel Kraayenhof; and Kora player Bao Sissoko.

17th Century Sonatas from the Düben Collection

Spiritato

Delphian Records

Release: 23 september 2022

Rich period string playing compliments dazzling performances from the boys on natural trumpets in this collection of sonatas compiled by three generations of Capellmeisters at Sweden’s wealthy and fashionable Royal Court. As the professor of musicology at Uppsala University (where the Duben Collection is now housed) writes in his album booklet note, this collection of manuscripts shows unrivalled scope and ambition. From much-loved Buxtehude to less familiar names such as Clemens Thieme and Andreas Kirchhoff (both with premiere recordings), this is a real chocolate box collection full of delights and surprises.

16 SEPTEMBER 2022

Lang Lang

The Disney Book

Deutsche Grammophon

Release: 16 September 2022

The most unforgettable songs from Disney’s iconic films, reimagined by the greatest living pianist, Lang Lang’s The Disney Book tells the story of a century of magical, joyous entertainment for all. Join Lang Lang on an uplifting, virtuosic journey to experience beloved songs from Disney films with collaborators from across the globe, including Andrea Bocelli, Sebastián Yatra, and Jon Batiste, performing hits from Snow White, Encanto, Beauty and the Beast, Pinocchio, and many more. Releasing at the start of the worldwide Disney centenary celebrations.

9 SEPTEMBER 2022

Sheku Kanneh-Mason

Song

Decca Classics

Release: 9 September 2022

Song, the new album from cellist Sheku-Kanneh Mason, features music from across the entire spectrum of classical, folk, jazz and pop – all personally curated by Sheku. The eclectic mix of styles are tied together by one thing – the unique singing voice of Sheku’s cello.

2 SEPTEMBER 2022

In London Town

Benjamin Sheen, organ

Walton, Ireland, Elgar, Bingham, Whitlock, Preston, Tallis, Howells, Andrew Carter

CRD Records CRD3541

Release: 2 September 2022

Benjamin Sheen, Sub-Organist at Christ Church Cathedral, Oxford and Organ Tutor at Oxford University ,has established himself as a leading concert and liturgical organists on both sides of the Atlantic. Described as a “brilliant organist” by The New York Times, he is the 2013 winner of the Pierre S. du Pont First Prize in the inaugural Longwood Gardens Organ Competition, and that same year received Second Prize and the Jon Laukvik prize at the St. Albans International Organ Competition. He holds degrees from Oxford and New York's Juilliard School, is a prizewinning Fellow of the Royal College of Organists, and the 2011 recipient of the Worshipful Company of Musicians’ Silver Medal. As a concert organist, Benjamin Sheen has performed throughout Europe, the USA, Canada, Singapore, and South Africa. In 2019, he made his concerto debut with the Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra alongside solo recitals in Christchurch and Wellington as well as throughout Australia. He has performed with notable orchestras including the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, the City of London Sinfonia in the UK, and made guest appearances playing and directing with the Orchestra of St. Luke’s in New York City. He has made several appearances on BBC radio and television and New York’s classical radio station WQXR in a complete performance of J.S. Bach’s Clavier-Übung III.

Rachmaninoff & Brahms

Yuja Wang, Andreas Ottensamer, Gautier Capuçon

Deutsche Grammophon

Release: 2 September 2022

Pianist Yuja Wang, clarinetist Andreas Ottensamer, and cellist Gautier Capuçon have earned a reputation as a “super-trio,” having given performances worldwide that reveal the instinctive, almost telepathic bond of musical communication that exists between the three players. Works by Sergei Rachmaninoff and Johannes Brahms includes visionary interpretations of Rachmaninoff’s Cello Sonata Op. 19, Brahms’ Cello Sonata No.1 Op. 38, and Brahms' Trio for piano, clarinet, and cello Op. 14.

Talich Quartet

Antonín Dvořák: String Quartet in F major op.96, B179 ‘American’ - 8 Waltzes op.54, B101

La Dolce Volta LDV101

Release: 2 September 2022

The internationally renowned Czech string quartet, the Talich Quartet, release their first album with their new configuration of players and following the death of their founder Jan Talich in 2020. The album features Dvořák’s ‘American’ Quartet and eight Waltzes which were originally written for piano yet Dvořák only transcribed two for string quartet. Jiří Kabát, a violist and friend of the Quartet, has transcribed the remaining six and they are recorded here for the first time. The Quartet’s founder, Jan Talich, died in early 2020 after dedicating nearly 60 years to the Quartet. His son, violinist Jan Talich Jr., joined the Quartet in 1997, alongside violinist Roman Patočka and violist Radim Sedmidubský and together they recently welcomed cellist Michal Kaňka, formerly of the Pražák Quartet. This album will be the first recording with this new line-up.

26 AUGUST 2022

Johan Jakob Walther: Scherzi da Violino

Illyria Consort / Bojan Čičić

Delphian Records DCD34294 (2 CDs)

Release: 26 August 2022

Johann Jakob Walther was one of the most significant violinists in Germany in the generation before J S Bach, and Bojan Čičić believes his music should be essential

listening for anyone seeking a fuller understanding of Bach’s polyphonic writing for the instrument. Having built their reputation with a series of Delphian recordings focussing on ‘missing link’ composers, Čičić and his Illyria Consort are passionate about bringing Walther’s collection of Scherzi da violino to the wider audience it deserves.This first complete recording displays the sheer ambition of Walther’s opus, with highlights including his demonstration of the violin’s polyphonic potential

in the D major sonata (No. III); the joyful playfulness of the end of No. IV; the inventiveness of the Imitatione del cuccu; and – Bojan Čičić’s personal favourite – the dramatic melancholy of the final Aria in E minor.

strengur

Halla Steinunn Stefánsdóttir

Carrier Records

Release: 26 August 2022

Five Groups of Three Collaborative Pieces, written and performed with Halla Lovísa Loftsdóttir, Davíð Brynjar Franzson, Lương Huệ Trinh, Kent Olofsson, and Mirjam Tally. For the project, Halla Steinunn Stefánsdóttir asked each collaborator if they were willing to explore modulating the traditional roles of performer and composer, by performing and visualizing a performance of a score created by her gut strings – the very same technology they had to consider as they in parallel-composed a separate set of written solo works for her.

Alison Balsom - Quiet City

Warner Classics 0190296229916

Release: 26 August 2022

Quiet City is a significant departure from Balsom’s previous recordings, exploring American music of the 20th century composed during the jazz era. The album takes its title from Copland’s haunting Quiet City, one of Balsom’s favourite works for trumpet, and one she has waited to record since she performed it and won the Brass Final of BBC Young Musician in 1998, her self-proclaimed turning point that launched her solo career. The sound of the solo trumpet in classical and jazz music at this time was contrasting in style, yet often evocative, plaintive and haunting, and thus iconic to the aural landscape of America. Fascinated by the meeting point of these two styles at this time between both composers and performers, Balsom looks to share her deep love for this particular character of the instrument that defies genres.

Augustin Hadelich – Recuerdos

Warner Classics

Release: 26 August 2022

A subtle and profound Spanish theme runs through Recuerdos – meaning ‘Memories’. Violinist Augustin Hadelich, whose 2021 Warner Classics release of Bach’s Solo Sonatas and Partitas brought him his fourth nomination for a Grammy Award, has conceived an album that unites three works for violin and orchestra and a piece originally written for solo guitar. For Britten’s Violin Concerto, Prokofiev’s Violin Concerto No 2 and Sarasate’s Carmen Fantasy he is joined by the WDR Sinfonieorchester and its Chief Conductor, Cristian Măcelaru; he remains alone for Ruggero Ricci’s arrangement of Tárrega’s shimmering Recuerdos de la Alhambra.

Mariam Batsashvili – Romantic Piano Masters

Warner Classics

Release: 26 August 2022

Technically formidable piano transcriptions of the Romantic era, particularly Liszt, form the programme of Mariam Batsashvili’s second solo album for Warner Classics. She realises Liszt’s pianistic vision of music from operas (Wagner’s Tristan und Isolde and Gounod’s Faust) and songs, complimented with his aptly named Valse de bravoure. Liszt’s contemporary rival, Sigismund Thalberg, is represented with the spectacular ‘Grand Caprice’ on themes from Bellini’s La sonnambula. A celebrated pianist of a later generation, the British-born Harold Bauer (1873-1951), supplies a transcription of a work conceived for organ, César Franck’s Prélude, Fugue et Variation op 18. Two further waltzes, by Chopin and Schubert, complete the album.

Riopy – Bliss (Extended)

Warner Classics

Release: 26 August 2022

Riopy’s story is extraordinary. Born in rural France, his mother left home with him when he was six months old, eventually joining a cult. Deprived of any outside culture, young Jean-Philippe taught himself to play on an abandoned piano when he was two. He finally escaped when he was 18, eventually moving to England and working as a pianist in venues across London. Riopy was heard one day by Coldplay’s Chris Martin, who generously gifted Riopy his first piano, putting him on the pathway to global success. Following the first leg of a sold-out European tour, Riopy – the self-taught Franco-British pianist/composer with nearly half a billion streams to his name and an album which has been at the top of the US Billboard charts for nearly two years – releases [extended] Bliss, which features three brand-new singles and expresses the optimism and hope only someone who has experienced a harrowing life can.

19 AUGUST 2022

Benjamin Britten: Les Illuminations, Serenade, Nocturne

Andrew Staples, Christopher Parkes, Swedish Radio Symphony Orchestra, Daniel Harding

harmonia mundi HMM902267

Release: 19 August 2022

In these three song cycles, Britten draws his inspiration from the peaks of European poetry (Shakespeare, Blake, Shelley, Keats, but also Rimbaud), the better to push back the boundaries of the genre. He multiplies the relationship between voices and instruments, moving from strings alone (Les Illuminations) to a string ensemble featuring obbligato wind instruments, harp and timpani (Nocturne), not forgetting the fascinating dialogue with the horn in the Serenade.

Invisible Stream

Jean-Guihen Queyras, Raphaël Imbert, Pierre-François Blanchard & Sonny Troupé

harmonia mundi HMM902343

Release: 19 August 2022

Invisible Stream: the unseen currents that connect people and musical works by transcending styles or customary aesthetic and cultural boundaries. A feast of poetic expression organized by four key representatives of both the classical and jazz music scenes of today, this disc initiates a dialogue – motivated by the purest spirit of improvisation – between the compositions of Raphaël Imbert and those of Schubert, Wagner, and Ornette Coleman.

György Kurtág: Kafka-Fragmente

Isabelle Faust, Anna Prohaska

harmonia mundi HMM902359

Release: 19 August 2022

The Kafka-Fragmente, settings of excerpts from the diary, letters and a posthumous text by the author of The Trial, take the form of an intimate confession with no real narrative thread. Kurtág chose a soprano voice and a solo violin to express this fascinating kaleidoscope of emotional landscapes, in which humour, sensuality, desire and tenderness emerge in turn. A rare opportunity to hear the duo of Isabelle Faust and Anna Prohaska, both at the peak of their artistry.



12 AUGUST 2022

Jonathan Tetelman: Arias

Deutsche Grammophon

Release: 12 August 2022

With his agile technique, dramatic eloquence, and rich palette of vocal colors, tenor Jonathan Tetelman inhabits a range of roles from the French and Italian repertoire. Recorded at the Auditorio Alfredo Kraus with the Orquesta Filarmónica de Gran Canaria and its Chief Conductor, Karel Mark Chichon, this collection shows Tetelman's strong and powerful voice in a selection of popular and unknown arias. Both a starting point and a destination, Arias is an impressive recording which captures the expressive power and radiant tones of Jonathan Tetelman’s voice at this early stage in his career.

Lara Somogyi

! [Exclamation]

Mercury KX

Release: 12 August 2022

Mercury KX is proud to announce the debut album of electronic artist and harpist Lara Somogyi entitled ! (pronounced “Exclamation”). With !, Somogyi builds a new creative sound world – an atmosphere – based around the harp, its expressive capabilities and electronics. It is the result of a decade’s long dive into sonic exploration, which pushes the harp to its furthest potential. Here, we are introduced to a whole world of sound from a single instrument. (LP, Digital)

Britten & Bridge: Works for Viola

Hélène Clément | Sarah Connolly | Alasdair Beatson

Chandos CHAN 20247

Release: 12 August 2022

Bridge gave Britten his viola as a parting gift as Britten left for the United States at the outbreak of the Second World War. They never met again. Hélène Clément, violist with the Doric String Quartet, is the current holder of this precious instrument, and recording these works on the instrument for which they were written is the realisation of a heartfelt ambition. She is joined for this project by pianist Alasdair Beatson, and mezzo Sarah Connolly.

Born: The Music of Edie Hill and Michael Gilbertson

The Crossing / Donald Nally

Navona Records NV6449

Release: 12 August 2022

Hill's avian-inspired Spectral Spirits paints a colorful study of recently-extinct birds and their interaction with humankind, while Gilbertson’s Born and Returning address in raw and authentic language the complexities of our intimate relationships. Edie Hill’s Spectral Spirits was commissioned by The Crossing and premiered in Philadelphia and New York City in 2019. The Crossing describes the piece as a “memorial to lost birds,” structured in four pillars representing four bird species that are extinct. The 30-minute piece pairs pastoral musical textures of poetry by Holly J. Hughes with observations of Henry David Thoreau, Gert Goebel, Christopher Cokinos, Lucien M. Turner, Paul A. Johnsgard, and Alexander Wilson to create a nostalgic journey the composer describes as an “emotional sequence of falling in love with a bird, followed by grieving its loss.” “Composing Spectral Spirits was as much a study of humans as it was of birds,” said Hill. “I found myself asking how human beings managed to obliterate these species. In some cases, populations were brought back from the brink of extinction only to be brought down again… Why, if we see something alive, vibrant, with striking color, do we want to possess it to the point of oblivion? Why is it permissible to destroy nature in the name of “progress” or financial gain? In the end: we all lose. I grieve every day for the state of our planet and her creatures. Composing Spectral Spirits was a gift that gave me a chance to funnel this grief.” Two works by Michael Gilbertson bookend the album, leading with Born, based on a poem by Wisława Szymborska, which was premiered by The Crossing in 2017. The piece was commissioned by conductor Donald Nally and his spouse Steven Hyder in memory of Donald’s mother; it contemplates birth, familial relationships, and the human condition. Gilbertson’s Returning closes the album with the biblical story of David and Jonathan from the Hebrew Bible. Returning draws on text from Kai Hoffman-Krull exploring themes of friendship, fraternal and passionate love, absence and longing. Returning was recently featured by The Crossing at a performance in recognition of the 20th anniversary of 9/11 at the Presbyterian Church of Chestnut Hill in Philadelphia in 2021. Of Born, Donald says, “We love singing this work because of the way Michael reaches the revelatory moment, through the intertwining of middle voices – one male, one female – holding the fabric of our thoughts together, that slowly rise to an epiphany in which thoughts of birth and of parenting lead to thoughts of the human condition. Michael responds with a kind of controlled howl. A declamation: simultaneously triumphant and despondent.”

5 AUGUST 2022

Songs of William Busch

Roderick Williams, Diana Moore, Robin Tritschler, John Reid

Lyrita SRCD.409

Release: 5 August 2022

The album comprises previously unperformed and unrecorded songs by British composer William Busch, alongside works by Gerald Finzi, Elizabeth Poston and Michael Head. Lyrita's recording is a tribute from daughter to father, made possible through painstaking research and reconstruction by Julia Busch and Diana Moore. Busch, born in 1901, studied music in London, Berlin and the United States. His composition teachers included John Ireland and Bernard van Dieren. His pacifism during World War II resulted in decreased reception for his works. William died tragically on 30th January 1945 in Woolacombe, North Devon, England while he walked back across the headland from Ilfracombe Hospital after visiting his newly born daughter, Julia.

Rebecca Clarke and William Busch Complete Piano Music

Simon Callaghan, piano

Lyrita SRCD.408

Release: 5 August 2022

Rebecca Clarke (1886-1979) and William Busch (1901-1945) were unlikely friends with Busch often visiting Clarke’s house. Busch first mentions Rebecca Clarke in his diaries on 26 October 1927: “Went to a Gordon Byron concert – Brosa, Rebecca Clarke and John Slater, violin, viola and flute respectively – and heard new and old works – nothing particular. Then to CMC at the Court House. The Brosa Quartet played the String Quartets by Bax, Honegger and Hindemith.” There are 22 more references to Clarke until 1937. Busch performed Clarke’s music in August 1932, when he wrote “Broadcast from London Regional – I read Rebecca Clarke’s piece from the Manuscript.” They certainly talked a lot about music, and Busch played through her piano pieces as she composed them. On 30 August 1932 – William gave the first performance of Clarke’s Cortege, then his own ‘Gigue’.

Vaughan Williams Brass

The Tredegar Town Band with Ian Porthouse and Martyn Brabbins

Albion ALBCD052

Release: 5 August 2022

In 2022 we celebrate the 150th anniversary of the birth of Vaughan Williams, and there is no better way to do so than with this album of brass band music. Vaughan Williams wrote three pieces for brass band - Henry the Fifth Overture, Prelude on Three Welsh Hymn Tunes and Variations for Brass Band, the latter commissioned for the National Brass Band Championships in 1957. This album brings together these works with many new arrangements of some popular pieces by Paul Hindmarsh (who curated and produced the album) and Phillip Littlemore.

Gity Razaz: The Strange Highway

BIS Records BIS-2634

Release: 5 August 2022

BIS Records will release composer Gity Razaz’s debut album The Strange Highway. The New York Times describes Razaz’s work as “ravishing and engulfing,” and this album features music she has composed over the last fifteen years recorded by the All-American Cello Band from the Cello Biennale Amsterdam, violinist Francesca dePasquale and pianist Scott Cuellar, cellist Inbal Segev, violist Katharina Kang Litton, and Metropolis Ensemble conducted by Andrew Cyr. Razaz, who was born in Tehran, Iran in 1986 and now lives in New York, is a composer whose music is deeply influenced by the constantly changing, at times tumultuous, realities of the world, including her identity and personal journey as an immigrant. This process of what Razaz describes as “uprooting and rebuilding” occupies much of her work, resulting in music that is emotionally charged and dramatic, while still maintaining mystery and lyricism. Her compositions are her means of responding to a hyperactive, disconnected world and offering transformation to listeners. As Joanna Wyld puts it in the album’s liner notes, “The relationship between the grounded and the ephemeral inhabits much of Gity Razaz’s music, in which there is often a tension between physical and metaphysical themes. A glance at Razaz’s choice of titles for her works reveals an otherworldly, poetic sensibility: Spellbound, sighs, prayers and haikus. Yet this is by no means purely cerebral music; it is often anchored by the visceral, as with the punchy rhythms and earthy colors of The Strange Highway for cello octet.”

Evgeny Kissin - The Salzburg Recital

Deutsche Grammophon

Release: 5 August 2022

Deutsche Grammophon releases a double-disc album of Evgeny Kissin’s sensational recital at last summer’s Salzburg Festival. The Salzburg Recital builds dramatic tension across a compelling program of music by Berg, Chopin, Gershwin, and Khrennikov.

The Big B's

Janoska Ensemble

Deutsche Grammophon

Release: 5 August 2022

As broad-ranging and eclectic as its repertoire may be, the Janoska Ensemble stands for a very special sound that offers audiences an intimate combination of sensuality and sophistication, airiness and precision. When looking for a basic idea for their third album, the ensemble started from their own strength in improvising. The backbone of this release: Bach, Beethoven, and Brahms; and more contemporary composers: Bernstein, Bartók, and Brubeck.

Near To Each

Josh Modney

Carrier Records

Release: 5 August 2022

composer, solo improviser, bandleader, and writer Josh Modney releases Near To Each, his debut full-length album as a composer and bandleader, on Carrier Records. The album features nine compositions for a quartet of adventurous musicians including Ingrid Laubrock (saxophones), Mariel Roberts (cello), and Cory Smythe (piano), with Modney on violin. A highly detailed relationship to sound production on the violin is foundational to Modney’s creative practice, with a particular interest in complex timbres, Just Intonation, and in exploring the perceptual space between improvisation and notation. Modney explains “while my previous solo release, Engage, represents an attempt to forge a violin practice that to me feels personal and authentic, Near To Each is rooted in relationships, expanding this violin language outward to a chamber ensemble that is founded on dialogue with three extraordinary artists who share a fascination with the in-between spaces of soundmaking.” This interest in liminal states permeates Near To Each, as the compositions blend improvised and precisely notated music while often deliberately playing with listeners’ perception of the space between those two modes, and deal with the juxtaposition and overlapping of various musical elements, for example, three distinct approaches to intonation.

29 JULY 2022

Jean-Efflam Bavouzet

Haydn: Piano Sonatas Vol 11

Chandos Records CHAN 20193

Release: 29 July 2022

The eleventh – and final – volume of Haydn sonatas with Jean-Efflam Bavouzet. As with the previous issues, the programme mixes works from across Haydn’s life – in this instance including both the first and the last sonata.

Fanny & Felix Mendelssohn Piano Sextet Piano Quartet Piano Trio

Kaleidoscope Chamber Collective

Chandos Records CHAN 20256

Release: 29 July 2022

Hot on the heels of their Samuel Coleridge-Taylor album, the acclaimed Kaleidoscope Chamber Collective present this programme featuring Fanny Mendelsson Henshel’s rarely heard Piano Quartet and Piano Trio, alongside her brother’s more familiar Piano Sextet.



8 JULY 2022

Debut

Amorim-Rufino Duo

Azul Music AMDA1755

Release: 8 July 2022

Debut is the first album and recording by Amorim-Rufino Duo, created in 2005 by Brazilian-Canadian musicians Vladimir Rufino on violin and Fabíola Amorim on viola. Featuring a cohesive repertoire that reflects the musicians' history of harmony and partnership, the album features pieces composed for the instruments between 1788 and 2021, including Canadian composer Frank Horvat´s world premiere, Two Hearts in Concert, written especially for the duo. The selection, carefully crafted, included reference pieces in the violin and viola format. In fact, when performing works as distinguished as Sonata No. 1 for Violin and Viola in D Major (1789), by the Moravian composer Paul Wranitzky; Duo for Violin and Viola, Op. 19 No.4 in C Major (1788) by the German Franz Anton Hoffmeister; Duo for Violin and Viola (1946) by Heitor Villa-Lobos and Three Madrigals (1947) by Czech Bohuslav Martinů (in addition to the original piece by Horvat), the duo demonstrate extraordinary synergy of deep lyrical beauty and virtuoso technique. The couple currently resides in Canada, where they have been building a solid international career in chamber music. They have a BA in Music from the Federal University of Paraíba (Brazil), a master's degree from Azusa Pacific University (USA) and a PhD from the University of Alberta (Canada) and are members of the acclaimed Vaughan String Quartet.

1 JULY 2022

Daniel Jones Rediscovered Piano Works

Martin Jones, piano

Lyrita SRCD.2396

Release: 1 July 2022

Throughout his life, Welsh composer Daniel Jones (1912-93) claimed never to have written any solo piano music. Following extensive research at the National Archive, pianist Martin Jones and Nimbus / Lyrita's Music Director Adrian Farmer discovered hundreds of piano compositions spanning Daniel Jones’ entire life. During the Second World War, Daniel Jones served as a captain in the Intelligence Corps (1940–46): his linguistic skills were required at Bletchley Park as a cryptographer and a decoder of Russian, Romanian and Japanese texts. After the War, Jones won increasing recognition as an innovative composer and enjoyed long friendships with artists including Vernon Watkins, Ceri Richards, Grace Williams and most closely, his lifelong school-friend Dylan Thomas. As well as composing song-settings for Thomas's Under Milk Wood and dedicating his Fourth Symphony to Thomas's memory in 1954, Jones edited collections of Thomas's poetry and prose, and in 1977 published the memoir, My Friend Dylan Thomas. Between 1945 and 1985 he composed his cycle of twelve symphonies, each centred on a different semi-tone of the chromatic scale.

17 JUNE 2022

Philip Glass

Kristina Socanski, piano solo

Oclassica

Release: 17 June 2022

In this album, Kristina Socanski continues her exploration of music written by Philip Glass, while looking beyond its categorization as "minimal" and exploring its aesthetic qualities and appeal from a highly personal perspective. She investigates the non-repetitive in repetition, the different ways in which a phrase can be formed in a moment of inspired listening and the timbre and color which she associates with the sound universes of Chopin and Debussy. Philip Glass (1937) is an American composer and pianist. He is widely regarded as one of the most influential composers of the late 20th century and associated with minimalism. Glass himself takes distance from the minimalist label and prefers to speak of himself as a composer of 'music with repetitive structures'.



8 JUNE 2022

SaxSpectrum 3 - New Music for Alto and Soprano Saxophone

Glen Gillis

MSR Classics MS1712 (2 CDs)

Release: 8 June 2022

A continuation of the SaxSpectrum series, and a collection of new and stylistically diverse music for saxophone. All compositions were commissioned, written for, or written by Glen Gillis to promote the saxophone and the work of Canadian composers. Glen Gillis maintains an active schedule in saxophone performance. He has performed at numerous international music conferences, including the World Saxophone Congresses and North American Saxophone Alliance Biennial and Regional Conferences, and in recitals in North America, Europe, Iceland and China. Gillis’ diverse performance career and musical experience has spanned four decades in the classical and jazz genres, with many published compositions for saxophone and for concert band.

Harbach V.15 – Orchestral Music VI

LPO

MSR Classics MS1714

Release: 8 June 2022

Barbara Harbach has a large catalog of works, including symphonies, operas, works for string and chamber ensemble, choral anthems, ballet, musicals and film scores. She has also composed music for organ, harpsichord and piano and has arranged numerous Baroque works for brass and organ. A gifted performer as well, Harbach has toured extensively as both an organist and harpsichordist throughout the United States, Canada, Europe and Asia. Her lively performances and recordings have captured the imagination of many American composers; the body of work written for and dedicated to her is substantial. Harbach is also heavily involved in the research, editing, publication and recording of manuscripts of 18th century keyboard composers, as well as historical and contemporary women composers.

Soul of Brazil

Martha Marchena

MSR Classics MS1764

Release: 8 June 2022

After a long parentheses, Cuban-American pianist Martha Marchena returns to play as beautifully as her vast array of followers are accustomed to. The medium she selects to use is a new recording; the music she interprets is by Heitor Villa-Lobos, a composer dear to her, and the subject of her doctoral thesis.

3 JUNE 2022

Victor Herbiet: Airs & Danses

Victor Herbiet, saxophone, Jean-François Guay, saxophone, Marc Djokic, violin, Julian Armour, cello, Jean Desmarrais, piano

Centrediscs CMCCD 29822

Release: 3 June 2022

Airs & Danses is an album of original compositions by Canadian composer and saxophonist Victor Herbiet. The album features Victor Herbiet himself playing alto and soprano saxophone as a solo instrument and in diverse chamber ensembles. Joining him are pianist Jean Desmarais, violinist Marc Djokic, cellist Julian Armour, and fellow saxophonist Jean-François Guay. The title Airs & Danses not only refers to the eponymous piece but also to the album as a whole where we can hear a variety of dances from around the world including a tango, waltzes and the pas de deux. The melodic and upbeat works found on the album draw from various influences such as French impressionism, Canadian folk, American jazz and Latin music. Music lovers and connoisseurs alike are sure to enjoy the variety of sounds this album has to offer.

