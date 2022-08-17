Gramercy Brass

A high profile brass group based in New York, the Gramercy Brass Orchestra, celebrates its fortieth anniversary and the ninetieth birthday of film composer John Williams

The Gramercy Brass Orchestra's 40th Anniversary Concert for New York City will take place on Monday 12 September 2022 at 6pm, outdoors on Irving Place, between East 19th and 20th Streets and 3rd Avenue and Park Avenue South in Manhattan. The event is free to the public, with leading support from Amazon.

The twenty-five members of the award winning Gramercy Brass Orchestra will perform works to celebrate the ninetieth birthday of New York City born film composer John Williams, and other notable composers such as Arthur Sullivan, Puerto Rican born Rafael Hernandez, Arthur Prior, the legendary Edward Kennedy (Duke) Ellington and The Music Man composer, Meredith Willson.

Highlights of the program will include guest appearances by Broadway star, vocalist and actor Matthew Hydzik and legendary NYC trumpet soloist from The Music Man orchestra, Wayne Du Maine. Special guest emcee will be Michael Schuil, voice over artist, singer and actor.

Gramercy Brass Orchestra's 40th Anniversary Concert for NYC is also supported by Thrivent Financial, and presented in collaboration with the National Arts Club and the Office of NYC Council Member Carlina Rivera. This presentation is also made possible by generous financial support from friends of Gramercy Brass Orchestra of NY.

The event is free and open to the public. There's more information via the website shown below.

A private VIP reception will take place following the concert for sponsors and supporters of GBO, hosted by NY1 Morning Show anchor Pat Kiernan. To become a supporter of Gramercy Brass Orchestra to attend the VIP reception, please contact GBO via the website address below.

Gramercy Brass Orchestra of New York was founded in 1982 as a 501 (c)(3) by trumpeter/cornetist John Henry Lambert as an ensemble employing the instruments of the traditional brass band. Members of GBO also appear with major ensembles such as the New York Philharmonic, Metropolitan Opera, American Ballet Theatre, as well as many Broadway show orchestras and prestigious chamber ensembles.

They won First Place in the 1984 and 1985 North American Brass Band Championships and have appeared at Lincoln Center, Jazz at Lincoln Center, Bard Music Festival at the Fisher Center alongside the American Symphony Orchestra, at Baruch Performing Arts Center, Saint Patrick's Cathedral, Gettysburg Festival, The National Arts Club, World Trade Center, South Street Seaport, and they have many years of performances in collaboration with the NYC Department of Park and Recreation.

GBO offers its annual Gramercy Brass Band Camp, held each summer at the John J Cali School of Music at Montclair State University in New Jersey, where young brass and percussion students have the opportunity to be coached by and perform side-by-side with Gramercy Brass Orchestra's professional members. They have also appeared as 'artist in residence' in many schools in New York City, Long Island and New Jersey.

Further informstion: gramercybrass.org

Posted 17 August 2022 by Jeffrey James