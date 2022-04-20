Ana Sokolovic

Quebec's contemporary music society appoints Serbian-born Ana Sokolovic as its new artistic director

Anik Shooner, Chair of the Board of Directors of the Société de musique contemporaine du Québec (SMCQ), is pleased to announce the appointment of Ana Sokolovic as Artistic Director. The internationally renowned composer has been actively involved in the Quebec and Canadian music scene for many years. She succeeds Walter Boudreau, who has held the position since 1988.

'Bringing her original and innovative vision, Sokolovic provides a diverse, interdisciplinary and highly singular experience to masterfully carry out the artistic mission of the SMCQ. I am very pleased with this appointment and look forward to working alongside her to enhance the profile of our organization', notes Shooner.

Sokolovic states that: 'Words fail me in expressing the joy and honour of succeeding such an emblematic figure as Walter Boudreau. Since 1966, the SMCQ has enlivened and marked the musical landscape of Quebec by promoting our creators from every generation to music lovers and young audiences alike. Today, we have a large and beautiful community of talent, whether in terms of new technologies, diversity, interdisciplinarity or research ... as in the past, but with today's challenges and my vision for the future, I want to echo the plurality of knowledge, approaches and artistic expressions.'

Ana Sokolovic is the fourth most often performed female opera composer in the world in the last decade (according to Operabase), a major figure in contemporary music and a multiple award winner. She also stands out for her numerous collaborations on the artistic scene as well as for her extensive involvement in the academic and research-creation community. She is a long-time collaborator with the SMCQ. In 2011-12 the organization dedicated the third edition of its Homage Series to her. Her unifying and energetic personality will enable the SMCQ to pursue its unwavering commitment to musical creation through distinctive projects and synergistic partnerships.

The Board of Directors wishes to warmly acknowledge the immense work accomplished by Walter Boudreau. His infectious passion, unfailing commitment and gentle madness have enabled the SMCQ to consolidate the dream of its founders by becoming a widely recognized institution in the music world. Walter Boudreau is the third Artistic Director after Gilles Tremblay and Serge Garant.

'It is with a smile on my face and peace of mind that I turn the reins over to Ana Sokolovic after thirty-three seasons, all of them magnificent! A highly talented composer and a remarkable woman in every sense, I am convinced that she will leave her mark on the SMCQ by taking on the many challenges that await her with panache and skill', says Boudreau.

The entire SMCQ team is enthusiastic about this appointment and welcomes the new Artistic Director, who will officially take up her duties on 1 July 2022 after a transition period with Boudreau.

The Board of Directors chose the new director after a fair and rigorous selection process which aimed to ensure continuity while bringing new energy to the organization.

The SMCQ has been at the core of music creation for over fifty-five years and is dedicated to promoting the work of composers. Throughout the years, the organization established itself on the cultural scene by the quality and the scope of its concerts and activities which stand out for their unifying aspect.

Further information: smcq.qc.ca

Posted 20 April 2022 by France Gaignard