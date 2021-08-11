An Exquisite Compilation

A selection of popular orchestral music, recommended by GERALD FENECH



'... warmly conducted and executed ...'

This entertaining collection of classical favourites has as much to do with the composers themselves as with the conductor on this issue. Indeed, few maestros in recent decades have shared the broad and detailed experience within what might be termed lighter orchestral music, alongside the wide range of standard concert repertoire, such as the Scottish-born Iain Sutherland has enjoyed. During the last thirty years or so, Sutherland's international career has taken him throughout Europe and South America, conducting a vast range of repertoire, while giving world premieres of contemporary pieces.

He founded the City of Glasgow Philharmonic Orchestra, and for ten years (1990-2009) he occupied the post of Principal Guest Conductor of the period instrument English Haydn Festival Orchestra under the patronage of Professor H C Robbins Landon. Sutherland's international activities have run concurrently alongside hundreds of weekly broadcasts with the BBC Concert Orchestra, featuring many works within the repertoire of light classical music, thus bringing this vast range of classical sounds to millions of listeners.

This CD is a prime example of Sutherland's mission in the realm of music. All sixteen composers are household names, and practically all the pieces have long been part of classical music's list of top favourites.

Just to whet your appetite, here are some items included in this colourful musical menu: Falla's Ritual Fire Dance, Khatchaturian's Sabre Dance, Tchaikovsky's Scene from Swan Lake, Debussy's En Bateau, Copland's Hoedown and Charpentier's Te Deum Prelude.

An exquisite compilation, warmly conducted and executed, with some concise but detailed annotations thrown in for good measure. Just relax and enjoy nearly eighty minutes of delights.

