Winner's Tour

Dmytro Choni gives recitals in Spain after winning the nineteenth Paloma O'Shea Santander International Piano Competition

'The notes floated in a fogless sky, magically and hypnotically, as only inner, serious, and profound virtuosos achieve' - Asier Vallejo, writing in Scherzo Magazine about Dmytro Choni's 14 October recital at the Philharmonic Society of Bilbao.

Ukrainian pianist Dmytro Choni won first prize and the Golden Medal of the nineteenth Paloma O'Shea Santander International Piano Competition in August 2018. In May 2020 he released his debut CD on the Naxos label. The album, featuring works by Ginastera, Ligeti and Prokofiev, was one of the important prizes awarded by the competition.

During the month of November 2020, the Santander International Piano Competition Winners Tour will take Dmytro Choni to Pamplona in Spain in order to play Chopin's Piano Concerto No 1 in E minor, Op 11 with the Symphony Orchestra of Navarra under the baton of José Miguel Pérez-Sierra. The performance will be held on 12 November at the Baluarte Conference Centre and Auditorium of Navarra.

Afterwards, the winner of the nineteenth edition will participate within the Piano and Keyboard Series, organised by National Heritage, offering two recitals. The first one at the Chapel of the Royal Palace in Aranjuez on 14 November 2020, and the second one at Casa de las Flores of the Real Sitio de la Granja de San Ildefonso in Segovia the following day.

Concerts Schedule

12 November. Dmytro Choni. Symphony Orchestra of Navarra. Conductor: José Miguel Pérez-Sierra. Baluarte Conference Centre and Auditorium of Navarra, Pamplona, Spain.

14 November. Dmytro Choni. Piano and Keyboard Series at the Reales Sitios. Chapel of the Royal Palace, Aranjuez, Spain.

15 November. Dmytro Choni. Piano and Keyboard Series at the Reales Sitios. Casa de las Flores of the Real Sitio de la Granja de San Ildefonso, Segovia, Spain.

The next edition of the Paloma O'Shea Santander International Piano Competition will take place in 2022.

Further information: concursodepianodesantander.com

Posted 10 November 2020 by Keith Bramich