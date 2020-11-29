November 2020 Obituaries

Our summary of those the

classical music world has lost this month

Here are brief details of some of the people lost to the classical music world during October 2020. May they rest in peace.

Italian soprano Cecilia Fusco passed away on 26 November, aged eighty-seven. She was born on 10 June 1933 into a musical family in Rome, where she studied at the Conservatorio Santa Cecilia and won Italian broadcaster RAI's Puccini Competition. First appearing as Gilda in Rigoletto at Genoa in 1958, her singing career continued until the late 1970s, during which she performed at many Italian opera houses and also at Barcelona's Liceu, in Brussels at La Monnaie, the Cairo Opera House, at Expo 1970 in Osaka, Salle Pleyel in Paris, New York's Carnegie Hall, at the Royal Albert Hall in London and in Antwerp and Copenhagen. She collaborated with Renato Fasano's I Virtuosi dell'Opera di Roma, specialising in sixteenth and seventeenth century Italian operatic and chamber repertoire. During and after the 1990s she began a new career as a voice teacher in Italy in various conservatories and by giving masterclasses at various locations.

Bulgarian tenor Kamen Tchanev's international career was cut short on 26 November, when he died in Stara Zagora from COVID-19, aged fifty-six. He was born on 27 August 1964 at Silven. He studied at the Bulgarian State Music Academy 'Pancho Vladigerov' and then in Rome at the Boris Hristov Academy of Music and Arts. He began his career in 1993 at Sofia National Opera for five years, then worked at Prague State Opera for a couple of years before beginning a freelance career. He sang internationally, including in France, Germany, Italy, Romania, South Korea, Sweden and Switzerland. He made recordings for the Bulgarian and Italian national broadcasters and made a CD of arias with the Plovdiv Philharmonic Orchestra and conductor Nayden Todorov for American label MMO.

American violinist Camilla Wicks passed away on 25 November, aged ninety-two. She was born on 9 August 1928 in Long Beach, California, into a family of professional musicians. (Her father Ingvald Kristian Eriksen Varhaugvik, born in Norway, was a well-known violinist and teacher.) She played Mozart's Violin Concerto No 4 at Long Beach Municipal Audiorium when she was only seven years old. At eight, she played the Bruch Concerto No 1 and at nine Paganini's first concerto. She studied at Juilliard with Louis Persinger and made her solo debut with the New York Philharmonic Orchestra when she was thirteen. She toured extensively, especially in Europe, where she was popular in Scandinavia and became an advocate of contemporary Scandinavian composers - Hilding Rosenberg, Fartein Valen, Harald Saeverud and Klaus Egge. She paused her international career in the 1950s, when she married and had children, but later became a popular teacher and gave occasional performances. She became head of the string department at the Oslo Royal Academy and became a Knight of the Royal Norwegian Order of Merit for her services to music in Norway. Before her retirement in 2005, she also taught at the San Francisco Conservatory.

English music teacher, writer, composer, violinist and viola player Sheila Mary Nelson died in London on 16 November, aged eighty-three or eighty-four, following a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. She was born in 1936 and studied at the Royal College of Music in London and also at Birmingham University and in Denmark. A Churchill Fellowship enabled her to study with Paul Rolland in the USA. In the 1980s she directed a new teaching project in the London Borough of Tower Hamlets which saw entire classes of children in a deprived area of London being taught strings and piano. Her music instruction and repertoire books were published by Boosey & Hawkes. Known mostly as a violin and viola teacher, she also played with the English Chamber Orchestra, Menuhin Festival Orchestra and Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

Italian soprano Eugenia Ratti passed away on 14 November 2020, aged eighty-seven. Born in Genoa on 5 April 1933, she studied first with her mother, then privately with Tito Schipa. After her stage debut in 1954 at Sestri Levante, she began singing at Teatro alla Scala the following year, in the first production of David by Darius Milhaud. She also created the Sister Constance role in Dialogues des Carmélites by Francis Poulenc. Internationally she sang in Aix-en-Provence, Dallas, Edinburgh, Glyndebourne, at the 1955 Holland Festival, Munich State Opera, Paris Opéra, San Francisco Opera and at Vienna State Opera.

Posted 29 November 2020 by Keith Bramich