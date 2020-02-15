Darya Dadvar

The Iranian opera singer is to appear

in Los Angeles on 8 March 2020

Acclaimed Iranian Soprano Darya Dadvar comes to Los Angeles as the headliner for Farhang Foundation's twelfth annual celebration of Nowruz, the Iranian New Year, on Sunday 8 March 2020, 6pm at Royce Hall, University of California, Los Angeles, USA.

Recognized as the leading Iranian soprano working today, Darya Dadvar has put together a special Nowruz program that includes classical Iranian songs interpreted in a western operatic style.

'I am thrilled to be taking part in Farhang Foundation's prestigious Nowruz celebrations, and to once again perform in Los Angeles after so many years,' says Dadvar. 'I have several reasons to be so excited about this event. 8 March marks International Women's Day, and it is wonderful to be welcoming Nowruz on such a meaningful day. Women and Nowruz are both symbols of life, creation, rebirth, love, and giving. It is an honor to welcome spring and to also thank women around the world for the kindness, tenderness, and love they bring to our lives every day. Many members of my family and friends reside in Los Angeles, and this performance gives me a chance to see them all at beautiful Royce Hall.'

'As organizer of one of the largest celebrations of Nowruz in the world outside of Iran, Farhang always strives to present an exceptional Iranian artist as our headliner, and this year is no exception', says Alireza Ardekani, Executive Director of Farhang Foundation. 'We have been admirers of the magnificent Darya Dadvar for many years, and it is such a delight to have her in Los Angeles to grace the Farhang stage at Royce Hall as part of this year's celebration of Nowruz.'

Dadvar creates her original music by combining the traditional music of Iran with a European classical style. Her unique talent in arranging Iranian music with styles such as Baroque, classical, jazz and blues sets her apart as one of the most innovative artists in world music today. She will also occasionally combine different musical styles within one song, bringing historical periods together, and crossing languages and dialects.

With recent performances in London and Stockholm, Dadvar brings her silky yet powerful soprano to UCLA's Royce Hall.

Dadvar grew up in an artistic environment in Iran. In 1999, she obtained her Diplome d'Etude Musicale (Musical studies diploma – Gold Medal) in vocal training. A year later, she finished her musical education in the National Conservatory of Toulouse, France, and obtained a first-class diploma, as well as a Diploma specializing in Baroque Style. She also has a Master's Degree in art from the Ecole des Beaux-Arts of Toulouse. In 2001 she moved to Paris, where she has developed a successful career as a soprano, attracting listeners from around the world.

One of her most unforgettable performances was in Iran, where she appeared in the role of Tahmineh, from the tragedy Rostam and Sohrab from Ferdowsi's Shahnameh, with the Armenian Symphony Orchestra. Composed and directed by Loris Tjeknavorian, this was the first time that an Iranian woman had performed on the stage as a soloist, after twenty-four years of Islamic revolution in Iran.

Tickets to the Darya Dadvar concert are on sale online through Ticketmaster or in person at the UCLA Central Ticket Office. Tickets range from US$25-220.

The Darya Dadvar concert is the headline event of a day filled with festive and colorful celebrations. In the grounds around Royce Hall, at UCLA's Dickson Court, participants can experience a variety of programming from 12 noon until 5pm. Free and open to the public, the Farhang Nowruz Celebration is a daylong festival located at UCLA. The exciting schedule includes a colorful, festive Spring Walk parade, a large-scale Haft-Sîn display - a symbolic and traditional Iranian tablescape celebrating the spring solstice, traditional dance and music performances, children's activities, puppet shows, and a Persian teahouse serving tea, sweets, Persian sandwiches, ice cream and other delights.

Farhang Foundation is a nonreligious, nonpolitical and nonprofit foundation established in 2008 to celebrate and promote Iranian art and culture for the benefit of the community at large. The foundation supports a broad range of academic and cultural activities in Southern California by funding university programs, diverse cultural programs such as the celebrations of Nowruz and Shab-e Yalda, as well as musical performances, film screenings and festivals in Southern California.

Posted 15 February 2020 by Roxie Sarhangi