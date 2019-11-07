Fresh and Natural

Leila Schayegh plays Vivaldi's 'Four Seasons',

heard by GERALD FENECH



'... she succeeds brilliantly with some magical playing full of "joie de vivre" and silhouetted tone painting.'

Finding a new recording of Vivaldi's Four Seasons on your desk awaiting review is a daunting task indeed, if only for the reason of what more can be written or said on this piece. I cannot be absolutely sure but it might be the most recorded work of all time concerning the violin repertoire. At present there are well over fifty versions available, and all great violinists have put it on record some time or another.

The issue under review has many positives going for it, not least the fresh and natural approach to the music. In her booklet notes, Leila Schayegh joyously describes what the natural four seasons mean to her and how she tried to give a visual impression through her impassioned interpretation. On this count, she succeeds brilliantly with some magical playing full of 'joie de vivre' and silhouetted tone painting. Truly, one can almost scent the music, especially in 'Spring' and 'Summer'.

Listen — Vivaldi: Presto (L'Estate, RV 315)

(track 7, 0:10-0:57) © 2019 note 1 music gmbh :

Play this media file

An extra bonus are the Sonata in D Minor Op 1 No 12 La Follia and the Ciaccona from the Violin Concerto in D, RV 222, two pieces that are based on an 'ostinato' rhythm that are great fun to listen to.

Listen — Vivaldi: Ciacona (Violin Concerto in D, RV 222)

(track 14, 2:57-3:55) © 2019 note 1 music gmbh :

Play this media file

Not new to the catalogue but just as welcome. It's Vivaldi after all. Sound and notes are first-rate.

Copyright © 7 November 2019 Gerald Fenech,

Gzira, Malta