ADVERTISEMENT
Profile. A Gold Mine - Roderic Dunnett visits Birmingham to talk to John Joubert
CD Spotlight. A Very Joyous Disc - Brahms arranged by Kenneth Woods impresses Alice McVeigh. '... this is an excellent performance representing a useful, joyful and even inspired addition to the orchestral repertoire.'
(Previous sponsored features returning soon.)
Classical Music Daily publishes a high resolution PDF monthly newletter, normally on the first day of each month. 'Myths and Modernity', our September 2019 newsletter has just been published. It has 21 pages and 18 illustrations. This 1.1Mb download can be accessed by following the link below.
To read our previous newsletters, select NEWSLETTERS from the LATEST menu on this page. To register to receive a link to this newsletter every month, select UPDATES from the INTERACT menu on this page.
Posted 1 September 2019 by Keith Bramich