The Month of June

A new painting by Jeromyah Jones

honours American singer June E Townes,

founder of 'Gospera'

Twenty-nine-year-old visual artist Jeromyah Jones has created an allegorical 2'x3' oil-on-canvas painting of New York-based opera singer June E Townes. In the painting, summer begins with the sound of June. The painting, entitled The Month of June, was first exhibited on 19 June 2019 at the single-evening Juneteenth Art Reception hosted by the Metropolitan Business League at the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia.

June E Townes is the founder of the music genre Gospera, intertwining opera and gospel music. Gospera is also the name of the group which performs with her.

Posted 27 June 2019 by Keith Bramich