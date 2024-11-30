Engagingly Light on its Feet

MIKE WHEELER again finds plenty to enjoy in Derby Choral Union's seasonal Handel 'Messiah' performance

There's always been plenty to enjoy in Derby Choral Union's performances of Handel's Messiah over the years, and this was no exception. The choir was joined by Central England Camerata, the Cathedral's Director of Music, Alexander Binns, on chamber organ, and a quartet of fresh-voiced young soloists. The choir's Musical Director, Paul Provost, directed from the harpsichord - Derby Cathedral, UK. 30 November 2024.

The opening Sinfony's first section was a touch slow, but the quick music was vigorously spirited. Tenor James Beddoe made his mark straight away with winning accounts of 'Comfort ye my people' and a nicely brisk 'Ev'ry valley shall be exalted'.

Mezzo-soprano Rosemary Braddy gave 'O thou that tellest good tidings to Zion' a real sense of eagerness, readily picked up by the choir. Matthew Jordan was more baritone than bass, but 'Thus saith the Lord' had plenty of declamatory power. Soprano Amy Wood used her bright tone to particularly good effect when describing the angels appearing to the shepherds, followed by the choir's exuberant 'Glory to God in the highest', with the - sadly, uncredited - trumpeter adding a bright sheen to the sound. She was admirably secure, too, in the running passages of 'Rejoice greatly'.

Derby Choral Union was generally on excellent form. 'And the glory of the Lord' had a real spring in its step, 'For unto us a child is born' was nicely buoyant, and 'His yoke is easy and his burthen light' well propelled. The basses and tenors seemed a little underpowered at the start of 'And he shall purify', but the performance gained a robust sense of confidence in the full choir sections

The contrapuntal choruses that predominate in Part 2 included a solemn but not ponderous 'Behold the Lamb of God', and 'Surely he hath borne our griefs' was launched with tremendous impact. 'And with his stripes' had a meditative quality as unexpected as it was effective, and 'All we like sheep' built momentum, the change of mood at the end marked not with over-emphasis but by withdrawing into a quiet place.

Rosemary Braddy brought just enough pathos to 'He was despised' - all the more touching for her restraint, with the orchestra giving incisive support in 'He gave his back to the smiters'.

Amy Wood was all serene confidence in 'I know that my redeemer liveth', her tone reined in to an appropriate degree, and in 'If God be for us', where she was partnered by a solo violin instead of violins 1 and 2 in unison, an effective touch. Matthew Jordan and the un-named trumpeter gave a well-declaimed account of 'The trumpet shall sound'.

The choir's later contributions included intricate detail brought out in 'He trusted in God', a properly celebratory 'Hallelujah', and just enough emphasis to the expressive contrasts in 'Since by man came death', while the concluding 'Amen' was smoothly handled - grand but not overbearing.

Several numbers, especially in Parts 2 and 3, were cut, as they often are; I particularly missed the pastoral lilt of 'He shall feed his flock' in Part 1. That aside, the performance was, on the whole, engagingly light on its feet. The choir's new outfit looked good, too.

Copyright © 8 December 2024 Mike Wheeler,

Derby UK