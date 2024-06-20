Kontrapunktus

J S Bach and Telemann orchestral concerts in California

The American chamber orchestra Kontrapunktus, founded in 2015 and based in the Los Angeles area, plays classical music in a Baroque style. The orchestra returns in August 2024 with five performances of its longest, most ambitious production yet, 'Bach & Telemann: Collegium Musicum'.

Even though Leipzig did not enjoy the same illustrious reputation as Dresden, Venice, Paris or Vienna during the Baroque era, it was a burgeoning musical scene that would eventually be recognised over time because of two composers who started and continued a tradition of performing music for the benefit of its townsfolk: Georg Philipp Telemann and Johann Sebastian Bach. The orchestra that performed under their direction would come to be known as Collegium Musicum.

Telemann, who at the time was the most famous composer in Europe, would later recall:

This collegium, despite the fact that it consisted mainly of university students, could be listened to with great appreciation and pleasure.

For his part, J S Bach wrote some of his most beloved violin concertos for the Collegium Musicum when he began performing in earnest with the orchestra in 1729.

Incidentally, Telemann and Bach were dear friends and fostered a mutual respect for each other's ingenious ability as composers. The Collegium Musicum became a creative outlet for each to musically express the inspiration they drew from the distinctive styles of their European contemporaries, resulting in riveting masterworks that have stood the test of time.

Here is the set list for 'Bach & Telemann: Collegium Musicum':

Telemann: Overture Suite in G, La Bizarre, TWV 55:G2

J S Bach: Violin Sonata in E minor, BWV 1023

J S Bach: Orchestral Suite No 3 in D, BWV 1068

Telemann: Violin Concerto in B flat, TWV 51:B1

Telemann: Quartet in A minor, TWV 43:a5

J S Bach: Violin Concerto No 2 in E, BWV 1042

J S Bach: Aria from the Cantata Sheep May Safely Graze, BWV 208

The five Kontrapunktus concerts, which all take place in Los Angeles county, California, USA, are as follows:

Saturday 17 August 2024, 7.30pm at the Seventh-Day Adventist Church, Culver City

Sunday 18 August 2024, 8pm at St Andrew's Catholic Church, Pasadena

Friday 23 August 2024, 8pm at Grace First Presbyterian Church, Long Beach

Saturday 24 August 2024, 7.30pm at Laguna Presbyterian Church, West Hollywood

Sunday 25 August 2024, 7pm at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels, Downtown Los Angeles

All doors open one hour before the start of each concert. Parking is free at all locations except for the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels, which has a USD 12 flat fee. All venues are ADA compliant (accessible). Further information: kontrapunktus.com

Posted 20 June 2024 by Keith Bramich