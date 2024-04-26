Toradze International Music Festival

The Toradze Foundation presents the second edition of its music festival in the Georgian capital Tbilisi

When Georgian pianist Alexander Toradze died in 2022, his family, led by Nino Toradze, formed the Toradze Foundation to leverage the family's extensive international network and reputation to promote Georgian culture to a global audience.

The Foundation aims to support young and emerging artists - composers, singers, instrumentalists and conductors, providing them with the resources they need to develop their talents and showcase their work to a wider audience. These artists will be supported, financially and personally, throughout the full degree programme at the Tbilisi Conservatoire. In addition, individuals supported by the Foundation will be offered opportunities to participate in the annual Toradze International Music Festival.

The Foundation has been joined by Georgia's Ministry of Culture, Sport and Youth and the Georgian Chanting Foundation in making the family's vision a reality with the establishment of the Toradze International Festival.

Following the success of last year's inaugural Toradze International Music Festival, the Toradze Foundation is delighted to announce the Festival's second edition from 7 to 19 June 2024 in the Georgian capital, Tbilisi. The Festival will showcase artists such as Paavo Järvi and Elisabeth Leonskaja in a series of concerts and masterclasses alongside talented young musicians.

Highlights of the Festival include an evening of vocal music featuring the combined forces of Georgian singers and the Teatro alla Scala Academy; a 'Rachmaninov Marathon' with former students of Alexander Toradze and the eight current Toradze Foundation stipend holders; piano recitals from Christian Blackshaw and Elisabeth Leonskaja; music by Josef Bardanashvili and Gabriel Prokofiev performed by members of the Georgian Philharmonic Orchestra under Nikoloz Rachveli, with Prokofiev among the soloists; the Georgian Philharmonic Orchestra under Gergely Madaras; young musicians from the G Kancheli Youth Orchestra and the University of Alabama, combined with those from the Georgian Philharmonic Orchestra under Paavo Järvi.

Central to the purpose of the Festival is the nurturing of young musical talent. As well as the performance opportunities listed above, a series of lectures and masterclasses are programmed throughout the Festival. Among those giving lectures or masterclasses are the Festival's Artistic Director, Edisher Savitski; Luisa Vinci, General Director of the Teatro alla Scala Academy; Christian Blackshaw; several ex-students of Alexander Toradze; and orchestra coaching by musicians from the University of Alabama.

The Festival is presented by the Toradze Foundation, which promotes Georgian culture internationally. It was founded by the Toradze family in memory of composer David Toradze (1922-1983) and his pianist son Alexander 'Lexo' Toradze (1952-2022).

Edisher Savitski, Artistic Director of the Toradze International Music Festival, said:

This Festival is only possible thanks to the many artists who have enthusiastically stepped forward offering their time, talent and financial support to make our dream a reality. We are committed to serve a cause that is beneficial to all admirers of music and art in general. The Festival's goal is to inspire talented young musicians from around the world and help them to fulfil their potential. I am especially delighted to be joined by fellow faculty members and students from the University of Alabama. My heartfelt thanks to everyone supporting this year's festival.

Nino Toradze, President of the Toradze Foundation, adds:

As a young girl, raised in a household brimming with music, theatre and full of love, I learnt that talent needs an inspirational environment and continued nourishment to reach its potential. This is the ethos informing the Toradze Foundation, and its embodiment is the Toradze International Music Festival, bringing together young and established musicians to learn from each other. It is a dream come true, only possible due to the emotional, practical and financial support of the Foundation's patrons, partners, participants and friends. The whole Toradze family joins me in thanking you all.

Further information: toradze.org

Posted 26 April 2024 by Keith Bramich