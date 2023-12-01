News from around the world

December 2023 Newsletter

Our December 2023 PDF newsletter has just been published

 

Classical Music Daily usually publishes a monthly newletter, normally on the first day of each month. Time and Time Again, our December 2023 offering, has just been published. This PDF can be accessed by following the link below.

Classical Music Daily's December 2023 newsletter

DOWNLOAD THE NEWSLETTER

To read our previous newsletters, please visit the newsletters page. To register to receive an email every month, when each newsletter has been published, please visit the updates page.

 

Posted 1 December 2023 by Keith Bramich

The background image on this page has been derived from the 1295 fresco Francis of Assisi founds the crib tradition at Greccio by Florentine painter and architect Giotto di Bondone (circa 1267-1337).

 

