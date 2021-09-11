Wonders from Finland

Newly discovered Finnish violin music, recommended by GERALD FENECH



'An enthralling collection, superbly recorded ...'

The treasure trove of Finnish violin music is full of hidden gems. When Olli-Pekka Tuomisalo came across the works on this recording almost by chance two years ago in the Archive of the Finnish Broadcasting Company, he had been researching forgotten and unpublished music for his instrument: the saxophone, when he discovered some violin scores by the Russian-Finnish pianist, conductor and composer Georges de Godzinsky (1914-94). Being already familiar with de Godzinsky's sophisticated and colourful style, he immediately thought of his violinist friend Linda Hedlund. He felt that her prodigious musicianship would be the perfect vehicle for interpreting this repertoire.

Listen — George de Godzinsky: Valse graceuse

(track 1, 0:00-1:00) ℗ 2021 Naxos Rights (Europe) Ltd :

Play this media file

All the pieces on this CD are world premieres, and apart from de Godzinsky's Valse gracieuse, Bergstrom's Love Serenade and the two Kaski versions of the Fantasia Appassionata, all are in unpublished manuscript form. The music on this programme is representative of a style of light classical music typified by such composers as Eric Coates, Ronald Binge and Bill Worland, which was extremely popular from the 1930s to the 1960s, but has sadly fallen by the wayside.

Listen — Heino Kaski: Fantasia appassionata

(track 7, 0:00-1:00) ℗ 2021 Naxos Rights (Europe) Ltd :

Play this media file

This recording sets out not only to introduce these wonders from Finland's rich musical history to contemporary listeners, but also to make the musical world more aware of the fact that this country's legacy does not only start and end with Sibelius, and that there is much much more for one to discover and enjoy.

Listen — Eino Partanen: Näkemiin tähtisilmä

(track 12, 2:17-3:15) ℗ 2021 Naxos Rights (Europe) Ltd :

Play this media file

The music is typically highly lyrical, light-hearted, romantic in character and imbued with a pervasive charm tinged with sentimentality. Linda Hedlund is an endearing virtuoso whose lyrical vividness consistently brings to the fore the rhythmic, harmonic and melodic elements of these exquisite pieces. Pianist, conductor and orchestra give sympathetic support. An enthralling collection, superbly recorded and annotated, that enriches further the Scandinavian violin repertoire, with particular emphasis on Finland. Recommended.

Copyright © 11 September 2021 Gerald Fenech,

Gzira, Malta