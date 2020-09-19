September 2020 Obituaries

Our summary of those the

classical music world has lost this month

Here are brief details of some of the people lost to the classical music world during September 2020. May they rest in peace. We will update this page as necessary, throughout the month.

Polish orchestral conductor and composer Jan Krenz passed away on 15 September, aged ninety-four. Born at Włocławek in central Poland on 14 July 1926, Krenz began his conducting career as first assistant and then director of the Polish National Radio Symphony Orchestra (1949-68). He was later artistic director of the Warsaw Grand Theatre and director of the Danish National Symphony Orchestra. In addition to composing his own music, Krenz was the first to conduct Lutosławski's Musique funèbre.

French composer and conductor Paul Méfano died on 15 September, aged eighty-three. Born on 6 March 1937 in Basra, Iraq, Méfano, studied at the École Normale de Musique de Paris, at the Conservatoire National Supérieur de Musique et de Danse de Paris and in Basel. His teachers included Darius Milhaud, Olivier Messiaen, Pierre Boulez, Henri Pousseur and Karlheinz Stockhausen. For a while he lived in the USA and Germany, returning to France in 1970, where he devoted himself to the musical scene there, composing and conducting. He founded and conducted Ensemble 2e2m, giving first performances of over five hundred works by young composers. He founded Editions du Mordant and Editions Musicales Européennes to publish contemporary music, produced radio series, was director of the Conservatoire de Champigny-sur-Marne (1972-88), and taught composition and orchestration at the Paris Conservatoire. He was director of the Conservatoire de Versailles (1996-2005) and was director of the CLSI Ensemble from 2007. His own poetic 'post-spectralist' music made use of serial techniques, microtones and electronics.

Posted 19 September 2020 by Keith Bramich