Totally Tchaikovsky

The Milton Keynes City Orchestra

gives its farewell concert

Milton Keynes City Orchestra (MKCO, 1975-2019) is a professional freelance orchestra providing a first-class listening and visual experience for audiences at every stage of classical music appreciation.

The orchestra is also dedicated to the delivery of a relevant and innovative education and outreach programme, working closely with partners in education, the arts and charities that have similar goals and ambitions within the community.

MKCO will, sadly, give its Farewell Concert, Totally Tchaikovsky, at MK Theatre, Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, UK, on Sunday 23 June 2019, 3pm, conducted by the orchestra's Music Director, Damian Iorio, with guest soprano Hannah Sandison. The 1812 Overture will create a stunning finale to a beautiful concert including the Fantasy Overture Romeo and Juliet and two arias from Tchaikovsky's best-loved operas.

It is with deep regret that the Board of MKCO has made a fully-considered decision for the orchestra to close at the end of the 2018-2019 season. Over the last six years there has been pro-active fund raising and creative re-organisation to bring greater quality to performance and education work. However, audiences haven't grown significantly, the company is not resilient and there isn't sustainable financial or resource support for professional classical music performance in Mlton Keynes.

With generous support from current funders, MKCO will close without debt.

The board comments that it is devasting to close a cultural organisation with a forty-four year history, but amongst the terrific highs and memorable classical concerts there have been financial and resource concerns over many years.

The orchestra would like to take this opportunity to thank its classical music lovers for their loyalty and support over many years, and comments that this is a difficult decision which is truly heartbreaking for those involved who have given so much.

Posted 31 May 2019 by Keith Bramich