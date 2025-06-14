The Mines of Oblivion

One of the pieces included today apparently had to wait sixty years for its first public performance. Not even Zhdanov's demented denunciations can fully explain such a state of affairs. Seemingly not even the composer's death a decade previous to the work's premiere was justification enough to give the piece in question a much deserved dusting off and airing. When the fateful hour belatedly came around it became abundantly and audibly clear for any with ears to hear that this once-banned yellowed score was a masterpiece. That concert proved that oblivion and its opposite are no gold-stamped guarantees of genius or lack of. There are far more variables, vagaries and vicissitudes of time and taste that go into deciding the allotted place of a work of art in posterity's portfolio.

When the choking clouds of dust had settled after this world premiere one would have hoped, even expected, that other musicians would have enthusiastically indeed feverishly and intrepidly donned hard hats and gilets jaunes and descended like rats down a drainpipe into the vaults of their nearest well-stocked music library in search of more similarly extraordinary, unknown, ignored or simply well-buried treasure. Sadly however many musicians seem to prefer polishing to digging. There are too many window cleaners when we need more archaeologists prepared to get down and dirty. Why do your own homework when you can copy someone else's? Curiosity comes at too high a premium to premiere the music of the dead. The living composer would seem to be much more attractive than the dead however sometimes the dead can be more alive than the living; Pedro Páramo proves that. All that's gold doesn't necessarily glitter and were it not for all the unsettled dust in the atmosphere we would be bereft of every single sublime sunset.

Orchestra, organism, organs hum, organum. The sound of emancipation. Towering wave after wave crashes over you like a cathedral and recedes, drenching you with the taste of granite and salt. Only one lonely arpeggio escapes slowly, softly from surf to sky.

Rumination, resignation, renewed rage and resolution. Horn calls from the south in counterpoint with kittiwakes. Fulmars fugue with fierce winds and foam. Flute flows into the strings of night. Woodwinds whisper of a woodless world of sea, stone and shingle. Harmonic haze of exquisite richness with a lone horn call like a lighthouse safely showing the way. Storm breaks. Shut the door.

A shot reverberates round the world. The future has died. A life reflected in just one, two, three semitones. Less is more, the lesson has been well learned. No such thing as a serial sound. A confusion of means with ends. String sounds there are: high and low, plucked and bowed, solo and symphonic, melodic and harmonic. All in the service of an empassioned panegyric.

Multiple pieces of a mosaic made to seem like a single seamless fabric. Stitched with such skill as to sound silent. A tapestry of bells parts to reveal a lone lonely saxophone. A theme to be threaded through the warp. Memories the weft. So many different dazzling colours. Not rosebud but Rosbaud held the secret of this rainbow.

A magical study of happiness sure beats being a copyist for ten pence a page. Seeking salvation at the kitchen table building sound castles in the mind, soundstone by single soundstone. Proving impossibility is just a synonym for laziness. What does this all mean? Let the spell of mandolin, harp and guitar take hold of you body and soul and learn to fly.

A simple song and dance to start but it's not long before unsettling undertones bubble up and burst out. Very fast and even faster are not fast enough to escape. The ravaged heart of this work is cushioned in chords enwrought from the very cloth of heaven followed by a far from comfortable comodo. Remembering, dreaming, hallucinating? Macabre majestic. Too much too young Mietek.

Copyright © 14 June 2025 Robert McCarney,

León, Spain